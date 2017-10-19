How to Get Away With Murder's Jack Falahee Has a Warning About "Colliver" in the Wake of His Gay Dads' Arrival

Fans of How to Get Away With Murder were thrown for a loop last week when, in the final moments of the episode, as Connor was drunkenly throwing his money at male strippers alongside his bro Asher, he was confronted by his dads. Yes, plural.

It turns out that one of TV's favorite gay characters has some queer parents as well.

And as star Jack Falahee tells E! News exclusively, he couldn't have been more excited to explore that very complicated family dynamic, one that he correctly notes is a true rarity on TV. "They sort of pitched me the idea that Connor has two dads and yeah, I thought it was rad," the actor says. "I don't know many shows on television that have queer parents or queer parents of a queer character, and I just think there's a lot to explore."