Lauren Conrad Unveils DIY Cruella de Vil Halloween Costume

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Teases New Song "Gorgeous"

Dax Shepard, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Daughter, Lincoln Shepard

Dax Shepard Shares Rare Video of His and Kristen Bell's Daughter Riding a Mini Motorcycle

How to Get Away With Murder Season 4, Jack Falahee

How to Get Away With Murder's Jack Falahee Has a Warning About "Colliver" in the Wake of His Gay Dads' Arrival

Lauren Conrad, Halloween 2017

Instagram

No Dalmatians were harmed in the making of Lauren Conrad's Halloween costume.

Conrad unveiled this year's look on Instagram Thursday and directed followers to her official blog for more details. In previous years, the 31-year-old MTV reality star has dressed up a ballerina and a mermaid. "This year I decided to go a little less sweet and channel one of my favorite Disney villains instead: Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians," she wrote. Conrad modeled a faux fur coat ("Etsy is a great place to look for a vintage one," she wrote), as well as a black slip dress, red opera length gloves and red pumps. She sprayed her hair black and white, then applied bright red lipstick. Conrad accessorized her look with a LC Lauren Conrad handbag.

"I almost always make my Halloween costumes from scratch—the process usually involves cutting, sewing, and a whole lot of tulle. But this year, I found myself with a little less time on my hands (I'm sure my fellow new mothers can relate…), so I opted for a less time consuming costume," she wrote. "I still put together this costume myself, but all of the individual pieces can be purchased—no sewing skills required. The hair is a little challenging to style, but other than that it's really pretty simple... The other reason I chose this costume is that I knew Liam would make the most adorable Dalmatian! I can't wait to dress him up for his first Halloween."

Photos

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2017

In her Instagram reveal (which received over 75,000 likes in under an hour), she quoted the lyrics to Cruella de Vil's theme song. "If she doesn't scare you no evil thing will..." Conrad wrote.

A lifelong Disney fan, Conrad has also designed capsule collections for Kohl's, inspired by Alice in Wonderland, Bambi, Cinderella, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and many more movies.

Last year, Conrad and two girlfriends dressed up as circus performers for Halloween. "We decided to go with a trio of characters: a pastel ballerina, a mime and a tightrope walker. It took almost all day to make these from scratch (partly because we were laughing and goofing off most of the time)," Conrad wrote at the time, "but we were thrilled with how they turned out."

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lauren Conrad , Halloween , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.