Shailene Woodley and Ben Volavola Can't Stop Kissing Each Other

Shailene Woodley is in love and she doesn't care who knows it.

Though she's been teasing pictures of new boyfriend Ben Volavola on Instagram for weeks (never showing his face or tagging his account), the 25-year-old actress hasn't been shy about packing on the PDA with the devout rugby player. She watched from the sidelines Saturday as Volavola did drills with his teammates, stealing kisses whenever she could. Woodley, who was joined by two friends, even sported a North Harbour beanie to show her support for her beau. Earlier in the day, Woodley and Volavola were photographed kissing outside a café in Auckland.

Woodley reportedly met the 26-year-old athlete in Fiji, where she is filming Adrift. She was previously linked to musician Nahko Bear, while he last dated photographer Jacqueline Wieser.

While Woodley has rarely discussed the intimate details of her relationships in interviews, she has revealed what she looks for in the opposite sex. "You gotta let a man be a man, right?" she told E! News at the L.A. premiere of Divergent three years ago. "And let a woman be a woman."