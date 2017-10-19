Ellen DeGeneres Adds Her Voice to the #MeToo Movement: "This Is a Human Thing"

Jokes aside, DeGeneres argued that "part of the problem" is that from a young age, "girls are taught to stay quiet and be nice" while "boys are stronger and somehow, [girls] are less than."

But there is "power in numbers," DeGeneres said. "Good for everyone speaking out."

"Women and even some men are sharing their stories on Facebook and Twitter—some of them for the first time. And people are 'liking' or 'thumbs upping' or 'hearting' the post. And it's hard to know which is the right response. Is it a crying face emoji, 'cause I'm sad that that happened to you? Or is it a smiley face to say, 'Good for you for speaking out?' I'm not sure about the etiquette, but I do know that hell hath no fury like a woman with a Twitter account. So, you have to be careful about what you tweet, because if you see a tweet that says, 'I can't wait to see the new Star Wars movie' and then you respond, 'Me too,' it means something completely different now," she teased. "So, you're going to have to find another way to say, 'I also' or 'Me as well' or 'Ditto' or 'Samesies' or something like that. And if you really do want to see the Star Wars movie and you've been sexually harassed, you can respond, 'Me too, me too.' You know?"