How to Wear Rihanna's Fenty Holiday Collection for Your Next Party

Rihanna's newest addition to Fenty Beauty is out of this world.
It combines the star's trendsetting aesthetic with the glitz of the holiday season to create products that promise to wow. The eyeshadow palette, in particular, glistens when you open it. It includes fourteen celestial-inspired colors that the brand calls "jewelry for your eyes." The hues vary between sheer to highly-pigmented shadows, so you can create bold, va-va-voom makeup or natural-appearing beauty with glittering accents.
Of course, we couldn't help but try the palette that has the beauty obsessed drooling. And, with help from makeup artist Laci Hill, we created a look that's both easy and epic, so you can channel your inner Rihanna throughout the holidays.
Watch our tutorial above and follow the steps below!
Step 1: Prep your skin, using the Artis Elite Collection Smoke Brush
Step 2: Apply Mars On Fire from the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Galaxy Eye Shadow Palette on the upper eyelid.
Step 3: Brush Meteor Crush around the edges and under the eye.
Step 4: Dip brush in Sun Burst and place just under the crease of the top lip and onto the bottom lid. Don't cover the entire upper lip.
Step 5: Blend the shadows on the top and bottom. Pro tip: Spray a small amount of facial spray, like the Evian Natural Mineral Water Facial Spray, on your brush before you dip it in the eyeshadow to deepen the pigmentation.
Step 7: Finish the look with Giorgio Armani Beauty Eyes To Kill Classic Mascara.
This red smokey eye will ensure you shine bright like a diamond at any holiday party.
Model's clothes: Avec les Filles
Model's sunglasses: Quay x Kylie As If! Glasses
