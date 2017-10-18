Jennifer Lopez Rocked the House at the TIDAL Benefit Concert While Wearing a Subtle Reminder of Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez

Don't mess with these divas!

Beyoncé is back at it again...kind of. The music superstar showed up on Tuesday night to support her husband Jay-Z at TIDAL X: Brooklyn hurricane benefit concert held at the Barclay's center. Although she didn't perform, she still looked absolutely stunning!

Jennifer Lopez, however, did put on an epic performance and showed off those classic signature curves. Plus, she wore a red Yankees cap, which was definitely a subtle nod to her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

Alex better watch his back because another hot A-List musician was taking pics with J. Lo backstage. Who was it?