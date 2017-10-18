How to Master Grunge Makeup in 8 Steps

ESC: E!ssentials

There is no style more bold and fierce than grunge-inspired makeup.

Just ahead of Halloween, we're breaking down the beauty look that can evoke envy and even a little fear, without requiring too much effort. The dramatic eyelashes, deep hued lips and flawless complexion of Lily Collins' vampy beauty stand out as a stark contrast to the nude-y pinks and warm glows that we're used to on the red carpet. It's impactful and different.

It's also versatile. You can wear the look as an everyday style, using brick reds or burgundy. And, you can take it up a notch, channeling your inner rebel for the holiday with blacks or dark blues. It's Halloween's most adaptable look, pairing well with any wicked costume (Think: vampire or Wednesday from The Adams Family).

Thanks to PRIV makeup artist Jared Lipscomb, we've a got a E!ssentials tutorial that will take the fear out of recreating this look. Follow the steps below!

ESC: Lily Collins, E!ssentials

Apply Foundation and Concealer

Even out your complexion with a mattifying foundation and concealer.

No7 Beautifully Matte Foundation, $17.99

ESC: Lily Collins, E!ssentials

Perfect with Setting Powder

Apply setting power all over the face to address texture impurities.

Glossier Wowder, $22

ESC: Lily Collins, E!ssentials

Apply a Mauve or Gray Eyeshadow

Apply an eye primer, then create dimension by applying a gray-toned shadow to the crease of the lid. 

Lorac Pirates of Caribbean Pro Eye Shadow Palette, Now $39

ESC: Lily Collins, E!ssentials

Apply Eyeliner

Using a pencil (for a more undone look), apply black eyeliner to the top and bottom waterlines.

ESC: Lily Collins, E!ssentials

Apply Mascara

Apply multiple coats of mascara, until the lashes look dramatic. For this look, it's OK if it's appears a bit chunky. You also have the option of adding false lashes to increase the intensity.

Benefits They're Real Mascara, $24

ESC: Lily Collins, E!ssentials

Apply Brow Gel

Intensify the hue of your brows with a gel that's one color lighter than your hair.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Gel, $22

ESC: Lily Collins, E!ssentials

Line Your Lips

Line your lips with a similar hue to your lip color. 

ESC: Lily Collins, E!ssentials

Apply Lipstick

Apply a dark hue to the lips for a powerful pout! 

Urban Decay Vice Liquid Lipstick Metallized, $18

ESC: Lily Collins, E!ssentials

Final look!

Need some help? Join the likes of Kate Hudson and Jared Leto, and book a PRIV artist for your Halloween makeup needs. The beauty app has makeup artists and hairstylists available in Los Angeles, Orange County, Austin, Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, Washington DC and Miami, with pricing starting at $100.

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

