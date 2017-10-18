Is Shailene Woodley Dating Rugby Player Ben Volavola?

Don't tell Four, but Shailene Woodley may have gotten herself a new man.

Over the past few months, fans have shared on social media photos of the Divergent and Big Little Lies actress with Australian-born Fijian international rugby union player Ben Volavola, sparking speculation that they are dating.

Romance rumors were further fueled this month after she posted a series of cryptic posts on Instagram and after Australian magazine Women's Day reported that Woodley cheered on the athlete at a recent game in New Zealand.

The two have not commented.

According to Stuff.co.nz, Woodley, 25, met Volavola, 26, while filming her new movie Adrift in Fiji earlier this year.

Earlier this month, Woodley posted a photo of her hangs intertwined with a mystery man's.

"Pillars. Are. Everything. #pleaseshowupforsomeonetoday," she wrote."

This weekend, she posted another cryptic photo, showing her and a mystery man lounging and dining at what Stuff.co.nz said appeared to be Castaways Resort at Kariotahi Beach in Waiuku, New Zealand.

"Trust," she wrote.

