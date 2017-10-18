This Husband's Pumpkin-Themed Dudeoir Photo Shoot Is the Only Thing You Need to See Today

Elle Woods claimed that whoever said orange is the new pink was seriously disturbed...but we know she'd think twice upon seeing this naked, bearded man posing in a field with pumpkins covering his man-bits, all in order to help out his photographer wife.
Yes, Gayla Thompson (GT Photography) turned her husband into her muse for what might be one of the best dudeoir (dude + boudoir) photo shoots we've ever seen.
From laying down in the bed of a truck with a gourd covering his you-know-what to pouring beer all over his body as he grips a pumpkin close to his waist, this man's photos add a whole new meaning to "pumpkin spice."
In fact, they prove that being obsessed with pumpkins doesn't always make you basic.
But beside taking our pumpkin obsession to a whole new level, this loyal hubby empowers us with his confidence, provides hope for finding love in a hopeless place and even gives Kim Kardashian's booty a run for her money.
How, you ask? Find out for yourself by watching the video above!