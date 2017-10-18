Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall's "Solid" Romance Is Holding Strong

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
With more than two years of dating under their belts, Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall's romance is holding strong.
Primarily, the proof is in the pictures. The Oscar winner and her photographer beau were recently spotted by shutterflies in a moment of sweet PDA outside of Il Piccolino Restaurant in West Hollywood. There was clearly no shortage of amore as Bullock wrapped her arms around her man's neck and the two shared a kiss while waiting for the valet. As an eyewitness described, "She seemed like jelly in his arms when he was kissing her. They seem to just fit together."
While the pictures are already worth a thousand words, a source had a few more to add about these low-key lovebirds. According to the insider, the actress and her beau are "doing perfect." "They have a relationship that's really solid."
Since they were initially spotted out and about in August 2015, the two moved in together and have been raising Bullock's two children, Louis and Laila. "She balances her life out well. Her kids are her number one priority and always have been," the source added of the actress. "Bryan is like a father to her kids. He adores Sandy."
When Bullock and Randall aren't taking trips as a family of four, the smitten pair typically get comfortable at home. "They are homebodies and just relax at home together with the kids most nights," the insider said.
However, when they do step out for a date, sparks fly. "They love each other very much," the source noted. "When they are out together, they don't leave each other's side."
As for whether we should listen for wedding bells, according to the source, "Marriage will happen one day."