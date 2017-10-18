Anna Faris on Staying Friends With Chris Pratt Post-Split: "We'll Always Have Each Other"

It's only been a few months since your favorite former couple Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced they were "legally separating." In a new interview with People, the Mom actress opened up about her relationship with her ex post-split.

"We'll always have each other and be incredible friends," the actress told the magazine. She went on to say that her former Guardians of the Galaxy love is still "so proud of me" and that they still crack each other up.

Do you need the tissues yet?