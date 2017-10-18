Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Personally Raised $26 Million for Puerto Rico and Disaster Relief Before Telethon Event

Lopez, who was appointed a co-chair of the Empire STate Relief and Recovery Effort for Puerto Rico launched by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and Rodriguez personally contributed $1.5 million last month and are continuing to raise donations through their business, sports, and entertainment relationships to help those in need because of recent natural disaster throughout the southern United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico and other affected areas in the Caribbean.

"With the disasters and tragedies befalling us almost weekly, and the swirling negativity dividing our country, it was gratifying to see people of all ages, races, and background come together to support and help those in need. Alex and I were amazed by the amount of love, unity, and donations that were received," Lopez said. "And I am personally overcome with gratitude for all the incredible artists and talent who showed up in both Los Angeles and Miami to perform, answer phones or lend their services. While there is still much to do, we are deeply grateful for all that's been done. We are, and will continue to be, one voice."