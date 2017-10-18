Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Personally Raised $26 Million for Puerto Rico and Disaster Relief Before Telethon Event

Now, this is a power couple!
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguezraised over $26 million before the October 14 special benefit concert telecast One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief, through corporate donations from the business, sports and entertainment world.
The concert and telethon, which Lopez hosted with Marc Anthony, brought in over $9 million, which brings the total amount raised to over $35 million by the end of the evening. Contributing to that total amount were two $2 million donations achieved through Bethenny Frankel via a live FaceTime call on air with Ellen DeGeneres and Gina Rodriguez, respectively.
Jordan Althaus/NBC
Lopez, who was appointed a co-chair of the Empire STate Relief and Recovery Effort for Puerto Rico launched by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and Rodriguez personally contributed $1.5 million last month and are continuing to raise donations through their business, sports, and entertainment relationships to help those in need because of recent natural disaster throughout the southern United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico and other affected areas in the Caribbean.
"With the disasters and tragedies befalling us almost weekly, and the swirling negativity dividing our country, it was gratifying to see people of all ages, races, and background come together to support and help those in need. Alex and I were amazed by the amount of love, unity, and donations that were received," Lopez said. "And I am personally overcome with gratitude for all the incredible artists and talent who showed up in both Los Angeles and Miami to perform, answer phones or lend their services. While there is still much to do, we are deeply grateful for all that's been done. We are, and will continue to be, one voice."
"ONE VOICE: SOMOS LIVE!" aired in Spanish on Telemundo and Univision, the first time in history that the two leading Spanish language networks have come together to simulcast programming. America TV, Azteca America Network, Bloomberg Television, Canal 1, 940 WINZ, Centroamerica TV, Cine Latino, Hero Broadcasting, Mega TV, Meruelo Media, NBC Pasiones, Prime Time Partners, Television Dominicana, Univision Radio and MTV Latin America, VH1 Mexico, VH1 Argentina and TR3S also aired the first two hours of the telecast, from 8 pm-10 pm ET/PT.
NBC along with MTV, MTV2, MTVU, MTV CLASSIC, MTV LIVE, LOGO, VH1, VH1 Caribbean, BET, BET CANADA, BET CARIBBEAN and NICK at NITE joined in the third hour to broadcast in English at 10 pm ET/PT.
Marc and other stars such as Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam and DJ Khaled performed at Miami's Marlins Park stadium, while J.Lo, as well as performers such as Maroon 5, Ricky Martin,Gwen Stefani, Stevie Wonder, Chris Martin, Jamie Foxx, Mary J. Blige and Demi Lovatoperformed on a soundstage at the Universal Studios Lot near Hollywood. Demi performed the late Leonard Cohen's haunting hit ballad, "Hallelujah."
Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez and other stars were on hand to take calls at the One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief telethon.
Somos Una Voz is still gratefully accepting donations that can be made online at somosonevoice.com (English) or somosunavoz.com (Spanish) or by texting SOMOS to 50555.