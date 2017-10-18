Kate Middleton Looks Lovely in Blue in Second Surprise Public Appearance in a Week

Spotted again: A pregnant and glowing Kate Middleton.
Kensington Palace had announced in September that the Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant with her and Prince William's third child. The palace announced on Tuesday that Kate is due to give birth in April.
Since news of her pregnancy broke, the duchess has made three public appearances, the most recent one on Wednesday, when she, William and his brother Prince Harry visited West Ham United's London Stadium to attend the graduation ceremony of more than 150 Coach Core apprentices.
Kate was all smiles and looked lovely in a sky blue double-breasted Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini blazer—a style she has worn before, paired with a pair of black pants, black suede booties with chunky heels and Kiki McDonough laurel leaf earrings.
Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images
Earlier this week, Kate, William and Harry visited Paddington Station in London, where she got to dance with Paddington Bear ahead of the debut of Paddington 2. The duchess wore a blush Orla Kiely dress embellished with floral appliqués and black trim.
Last week, Kate made her first appearance since announcing her pregnancy. She joined William and Harry at a reception at Buckingham Palace in honor of World Mental Health Day.