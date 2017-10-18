Luann de Lesseps Talks Moving on After Divorce From Tom D'Agostino: "I Don't Live With Regrets"

Luann de Lesseps says she has no regrets about her short-lived marriage to Tom D'Agostino.
The Real Housewives of New York City star and her ex, her second husband, both filed for divorce in August after being married for seven months. They settled the case earlier this month. Luann said on The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday that their divorce was finalized and talked about the breakup and how she has been dealing with it.
"I don't live with regrets. I mean, it was a part of my life that I was in love," she said.
"It was a beautiful wedding. It was his birthday. It was gorgeous. It was beautiful. It was one hell of a party," she added. "I don't regret it, I don't take the pictures down, I'm not that kind of person. I don't, you know, live in the past. It's part of my life and that's how I live. I live adventurously, I live with love and I'm not afraid to love either, I', not afraid to take chances and live my life.
Tom and Luann's rocky romance was documented on The Real Housewives of New York City. His infidelity was a major storyline. Co-star Bethenny Frankel had shown Luann photos of Tom kissing another woman. She confronted him about the issue and he had said he "made a mistake." They later reconciled.
Luann had told Andy Cohen earlier this summer that "Tom went out and he called up an old girlfriend, and they met up with a group of people," which she found out the next day in the press. She said that was "the final straw."
"The last straw was, you know, just between, you know, the women, the press, him going out, me getting phone calls, pictures of him at bars, at the same bars where he frequents all the time—which I asked him not to go to," Luann told Wendy Williams. "So it just kept happening and I just, I got to a certain point where you just get, I got totally fed up, I couldn't do it anymore, I just couldn't do it anymore...I was unhappy and I think he was unhappy too, I think he wanted to keep his lifestyle."
Tom has not commented on her remarks. He broke his silence about their divorce in September, telling E! News, "I fell in love, got married quickly and am very sad that two people in love are not together. The publicized reasons for the divorce make for a great Reality TV story line. I wish Luann much happiness and love."
Luann said on The Wendy Williams Show that she initially constantly defended Tom and stood by him because she loved him.
"When you love somebody, you have your blinders on," she said. "You fall hard quick and I'm a very strong person, as a lot of you know, I'm pretty resilient and so I thought I could handle it, until the point where I couldn't handle it anymore."
"I know he loved me—that's not the issue—and I know he went into it just like I did, with a big heart and a lot of love," she said. "And then he just couldn't give up his bachelor kind of lifestyle and that didn't work for me."
Williams told Luann she predicts she will marry again.
"I don't know. Not right away. I'm not even dating yet," Luann replied. I'm just chilling, I'm just enjoying my children, my friends, I'm having fun with my girlfriends, I've been busy with the Red Cross, which has been great," said Luann, who recently volunteered as a nurse in Miami after Hurricane Irma.
Luann also said she and Tom have seen each other after they filed for divorce.
"We actually saw each other at a party and said hello," she said. "It's amicable."