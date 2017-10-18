Law & Order: SVU Preview: Benson Promises to Help Walking Dead Star "Fight Back"

When you have Olivia Benson on your side, nothing else matters. In the sneak preview of the Wednesday, Oct. 18 episode of Law & Order: SVU, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Rollins (Kelli Giddish) meet with a young teenager who was raped, but she doesn't remember the assault. Just waking up after it, hurt and marked.

"I smoked a joint. I never do that," Mandy, played by The Walking Dead's Brighton Sharbino tells Benson and Rollins.

"That's OK, that has nothing to do with this," Benson tells her. But the girl thinks her life is ruined. Her reputation is done for and she's being cyberbullied.

"Mandy, listen to me. We are going to figure out who did this to you and we're going to help you fight back," Benson tells her.

Guest cast for the episode also includes Madison Pettis, Colton Ryan and Steve Rosen.

Last week, viewers were introduced to Noah's grandmother, Sheila Porter, played by Brooke Shields. She's not in this week's episode, but her impact is still there. Her arrival presents a new challenge for Benson.

"The character of Shelia Porter and I have this insanely, intense, complex storyline that is excruciating to navigate and so human with everyone having a valid point of view," Hargitay told E! News on set of SVU. "It just explores so much and I'm very excited. And it's definitely unknown territory."

Law & Order: SVU airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

