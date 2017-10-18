Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Step Out After Announcing Engagement

Presenting the future lady of House Jonas!
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas stepped out in Paris on Tuesday, marking their first public appearance since they announced their engagement two days prior.
While walking in the city of love, the 21-year-old actress, best known for playing Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, wore a black top, a mid-length matching jacket, a dark green plaid skirt, black thigh-high boots, a black and white beret bearing the word "Anarchy" and her pear-shaped diamond engagement ring and matching eternity band.