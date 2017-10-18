Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Step Out After Announcing Engagement

Sophie's engagement ring is estimated to weigh three carats and is estimated to have cost between $25,000 and $30,000.

She and the 28-year-old singer had used a photo the two holding hands, with her sporting the rings, to announce their engagement on Instagram on Sunday.

"I said yes," she wrote.

"She said yes," Joe wrote.

Joe's brothers and past band mates Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas soon offered their congratulations.