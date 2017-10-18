Facts of Life's Mindy Cohn Opens Up About Her 5-Year Fight Against Breast Cancer

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
When most people think of Mindy Cohn, they think of her funny, bubbly character Natalie Green. But in a new interview with People, The Facts of Life actress took on a more serious tone and addressed her five-year fight against breast cancer.
According to People, Cohn, 51, first discovered she had breast cancer in 2012 and proceeded to undergo a double mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation. In the article, Cohn revealed how her battle with cancer affected her physically and emotionally.
"I've always been an optimist," she told the magazine. "But the cancer metastasized. It kept spreading and coming back. I kept waiting for the other shoe to drop, and then it would. And then I'd wait for another shoe to drop, and it would. I was frustrated and enraged. I couldn't control any of this. I couldn't fix it."
Cohn didn't fight this battle alone. The actress told People she leaned on her friends Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Dr. Brent Ridge from The Fabulous Beekman Boys and visited their peaceful farm near Sharon Springs, New York during her recovery.
Thankfully, Cohn is now cancer free. She told People she is planning a trip to climb Machu Picchu and hopes to continue with her acting. After all, she already has quite a few credits. In addition to starring in The Facts of Life, Cohn played the voice of Velma in What's New, Scooby-Doo?, Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated and A Scooby-Doo! Christmas. She also made several TV appearances and was in the movie Sex and Death 101 with Simon Baker and Winona Ryder.
"I'm feeling great," she told the magazine. "And I'm so ready to get back to working. I think I'm a good actress, and I have a lot to offer. I'm excited to see what I get to do next!"
Unfortunately, Cohn wasn't the only Facts of Life star to receive a cancer diagnosis. In April, Charlotte Rae, who played Edna Garrett on the show, revealed to People that she was diagnosed with bone cancer at the age of 91.
Check out People's article about Cohn to learn more about her journey.