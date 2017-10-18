Laura Dern Just Realized She Was Sexually Assaulted as a Teen

Laura Dern was among the honorees at the ELLE Women in Hollywood event in Beverly Hills Monday night, where actresses including Jennifer Lawrence and Reese Witherspoon shared stories of sexual assault and harassment in Hollywood. Laura, the daughter of actors Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, spoke about its lasting impact on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday.

"It was an extraordinary experience, perhaps more than ever, to have this shared space and a tribe of women and artists talking about this industry, and ultimately therefore talking about sexual harassment in the workplace. And a very interesting thing happened this morning," Laura, 50, said. "I woke up and I realized that in that space I talked about how I was one of the lucky ones because I was raised by actors who told me their stories and told me what to look out for, and I realized that I was I still justifying behavior. And it was my mom who said, 'No, no, no, Laura—that was sexual assault. That was harassment. That was assault. You were 14 then.'"