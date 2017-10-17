Kevin Smith Set to Donate Future Harvey Weinstein Residuals to Women in Film

Kevin Smith is hoping to make a difference for female actresses in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

In the latest episode of his podcast titled Hollywood Babble-On, the actor promised to give any future residual income earned from his Weinstein-made projects to Women in Film.

He also expressed his disappointment towards the Hollywood producer who continues to face allegations of sexual harassment.

"My entire career is tied up with the man. It's been a weird f--king week. I just wanted to make some f--king movies, that's it," Kevin explained in the episode. "That's why I came, that's why I made Clerks. And no f--king movie is worth all this. Like, my entire career, f--k it, take it. It's wrapped up in something really f--king horrible."