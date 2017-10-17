Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar's Cruel Intentions Reunion Proves This Duo Is Still Up to No Good

Some movies and friendships never go out of style.

It's hard to believe that it's been close to 18 years since the release of Cruel Intentions. But after all this time, two of the movie's stars proved their bond is still tight when they stepped out in Beverly Hills.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair met up at theSkimm's cocktails event Monday night. What came next was an epic selfie that has fans feeling so nostalgic.

"Sometimes you make a decision to go out, even though you are tired, and magic happens," Sarah wrote on Instagram. "@therealselmablair my girl crush, now and forever."

As movie fans freaked out, Selma decided to also share a similar photo with a heartfelt caption.