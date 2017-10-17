Gucci Mane Marries Keyshia Ka'oir in Lavish Wedding

Gucci Mane is now a married man!

The rapper tied the knot with Keyshia Ka'oir on Oct. 17, 2017 in an extravagant ceremony attended by hip-hop royalty and broadcast on live television, People reports.

The newly minted bride and groom shared their excitement for the big day on Twitter, writing, "#Happy1017 #1017 10•17•17 its 10:17AM from #TheWopsters." And like any social savvy couple, they had an official hashtag for their wedding: #TheManeEvent.

Celebs including Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty and more dressed to impress in all-white ensembles for the festivities. Other guests included Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter Brielle, who shared their well wishes in a video posted to Instagram.