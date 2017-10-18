Why This Could Be Zac Efron's Best Year Yet

There was a time when everyone was worried about Zac Efron. When it was unclear whether his story would be one that mirrored Leonardo DiCaprioor more Robert Downey Jr.It seems almost hard to comprehend at this point, but just a few years ago the actor was going through one of the more difficult times of his life—and now, as he turns 30 years old, he's facing down what is set up to be the best year of his life.

As he celebrates a marquee birthday, he also celebrates more than a decade in the industry. It's been marked by impressive feats, like turning a Disney Channel original movie into one of the most popular teen franchises of all time, but he also struggled in the face of the fame it brought. 2013 and 2014 were filled with tales of partying, late-night run-ins and more than one stint in rehab.

The actor gave a now-notorious interview to The Hollywood Reporter in April, 2014 that is perhaps the single best example of the struggles he was going through. He spoke candidly about his addiction struggles for the first time, saying "I've made a lot of mistakes" and "it's especially humiliating when they happen to be so public and so scrutinized."