All of the A-List Actresses Who Shared Personal Stories of Sexual Harassment at the ELLE Women in Hollywood Event

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
The Flash Season 4

Was "Mixed Signals" One of The Flash's Best Episodes Ever?

Chip Gaines, Book

8 Things We Learned From Fixer Upper Star Chip Gaines' New Memoir Capital Gaines

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Selma Blair

Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar's Cruel Intentions Reunion Proves This Duo Is Still Up to No Good

Celebs are speaking up! 

Since news of Harvey Weinstein's multiple sexual harassment and assault allegations have surfaced, women across Hollywood are speaking out about their own stories. At ELLE Women in Hollywood event, many celebs were candid about their own experiences. 

Jennifer Lawrence shared her story of being asked to lose weight for a role early in her career. "I was perfectly f--kable," Jennifer recalls being told by an older male producer who didn't think she needed to lose the weight. 

Watch

Tessa Thompson Talks Landing Elle Women in Hollywood Cover

What other A-list actress shared her story of being assaulted at age 16? See all the courageous moments in the clip above! 

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Reese Witherspoon , Jennifer Lawrence , Awards , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.