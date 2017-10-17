Hollywood Can't Get Enough of the Museum of Ice Cream, and It's Doors Are Staying Open for Even Longer

  • By
  • &

by Natasha Lubczenko & McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
The Flash Season 4

Was "Mixed Signals" One of The Flash's Best Episodes Ever?

Chip Gaines, Book

8 Things We Learned From Fixer Upper Star Chip Gaines' New Memoir Capital Gaines

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Selma Blair

Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar's Cruel Intentions Reunion Proves This Duo Is Still Up to No Good

Katy Perry, Museum of Ice Cream

katyperry/Instagram

There's a brand new craze taking Los Angeles by storm, and it has nothing to do with juice cleanses or vegan Mexican cuisine. 

We're talking about the Museum of Ice Cream, and anyone with an active Instagram account knows it's been all the rage since opening their doors in May. Celebrities can't get enough of the L.A. location (MOI first opened in New York City to a 200,00-person wait list and there's now an exhibit in San Francisco), with Mother's Day seeing appearances from BeyoncéJay-ZGwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow alone. 

Seriously major, right? 

And aside from star sightings, visitors get to sample artisanal treats, splash around in a pool filled with 100 million sprinkles and pose amid the exhibitions. Yes, your social media followers will thank you later. 

Photos

Stars at the Museum of Ice Cream

And great news for those still wanting to experience it! The Museum of Ice Cream just extended its L.A. run for a fifth and final time, with tickets going on sale tomorrow through December. 

With tickets expected to sell out in no time at all, what better way to prepare for a visit than by seeing all the celebs that have had a blast. Scroll down and repeat: Hollywood screams, you scream, we all scream for the Museum of Ice Cream! 

Brooklyn Beckham, David Beckham, Museum of Ice Cream

davidbeckham/Instagram

David Beckham

The British soccer star visited the popular L.A. attraction with the whole family including wife, Victoria, and their children Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 6. David and Brooklyn were all smiles as they posed in front of the museum's namesake neon sign in a post to Instagram. "Still not too old for a little ice cream with Dad," he wrote.

Kylie Jenner, Museum of Ice Cream

museumoficecream/Instagram

Kylie Jenner

The E! reality star snapped playful photos of herself and best friend, Jordyn Woods, during their day at the social media-friendly exhibit. The two BFFs were all giggles as they posed on the swings in the museum's "Banana Split Room."

Drew Barrymore, Museum of Ice Cream

drewbarrymore/Instagram

Drew Barrymore

Girls' day! The Golden Globe winner took her daughters−Olive, 4 and Frankie, 3–to the museum and made sure to document the fun-filled journey, including a dip in the exhibit's sprinkle pool. "One must actually go inside to understand what it feels like!!!!!!!" wrote the actress in a post to Instagram. "This is just the best place!!!!!!"

Article continues below

Tiffani Thiessen, Museum of Ice Cream

tiffanithiessen/Instagram

Tiffani Thiessen

The Cooking Channel host played around on the swings with children, Harper, 7 and Holt, 2, during their visit to the ice cream wonderland. "Swing if you love ice cream!!!!" wrote the actress in a post to Instagram.

Katy Perry, Museum of Ice Cream

katyperry/Instagram

Katy Perry

The pop star rolled around in the museum's colorful sprinkle pool during her visit and seemed to get just a little carried away.  "Might have to go to the dr tomorrow and have sprinkles pulled out of my ear holes," said the singer in an Instagram post. "Will update you tomorrow." We don't blame you, Katy! 

Kourtney Kardashian, Museum of Ice Cream

museumoficecream/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian

The reality star chilled in the sprinkle pool with daughter Penelope, 5, as they were surrounded by bubbles and bubblegum pink balloons.

Article continues below

Beyonce, Museum of Ice Cream

Beyonce/Instagram

Beyoncé

World stop. The formerly pregnant Queen Bey posed with daughter Blue Ivy, 5, in the melted popsicle installation. The adorable duo wore matching dresses as they reached for the larger-than-life frozen treats.

 

Jay-Z, Museum of Ice Cream

beyonce/Instagram

Jay-Z

Even the rap music mogul took a break from his busy schedule to spend the day with his girls as they roamed the vibrant museum and even took a pitstop to chill in the sprinkle pool.

Seth Rogen, Museum of Ice Cream

laurenmillerrogen/Instagram

Seth Rogen & Lauren Miller

To document their trip to the museum, the actress decided to take a sprinkle-pool-selfie with her dad and comedian husband, Seth Rogen. "Went for a sprinkle swim with my two best guys at the incredible, amazing and delicious @museumoficecream in LA!" she captioned the photo on Instagram.  

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Museum of Ice Cream

museumoficecream/Instagram

Kim Kardashian West

The reality star posed with daughter North West, 4, on her hip as she appeared to take a phone call on one of the old-school pay phones in the museum's pink room.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin, Museum of Ice Cream

gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin

The co-parents celebrated their daughter Apple's 13th birthday at the popular museum. "SO FUN," wrote Paltrow in a post to Instagram.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Museum of Ice Cream

sarahmgellar/Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar

"Throwing it back to this weekend when I went swimming in a pool of sprinkles," wrote the actress in a throwback post to Instagram.

Article continues below

Chance the Rapper, Museum of Ice Cream

museumoficecream/Instagram

Chance the Rapper

The rapper hung around on the swings in the museum's "Banana Split Room" with 2-year-old daughter, Kensli.

Kevin Hart, Museum of Ice Cream

museumoficecream/Instagram

Kevin Hart

The comedian and his family spent some quality time together as they made their way through the colorful installations. Hart posted a group photo to Instagram with the caption, "Family Fun."

Gwen Stefani, Museum of Ice Cream

museumoficecream/Instagram

Gwen Stefani

This s--t is bananas, B-A-N-A-N-A-S! The signer explored the ice cream dream with her sons Kingston, 11, Zuma, 8, and Appollo, 3. She also posed in front of a sea of hanging bananas giving us some major "Hollaback Girl" feels. 

Article continues below

Jonathan Cheban, Museum of Ice Cream

foodgod/Instagram

Jonathan Cheban

The reality star and BFF to Kim Kardashian took a "sprinkle bath" in the popular rainbow installation.

Ciara, Museum of Ice Cream

museumoficecream/Instagram

Ciara

"I Learned Gummy Bears Got My Back...Had Phone Calls On A Pink With Bae...And Had A Sugar Party... all at The #MuseumOfIcecream," wrote the singer in a post to Instagram. Sounds like a pretty perfect day to us!

Elle Fanning, Museum of Ice Cream

museumoficecream/Instagram

Elle Fanning

Ring ring! The actress struck a sassy pose as she appeared to take a very important call on the museum's pink vintage pay phones.

Article continues below

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Food , Celebrities , Sightings , Instagram , Los Angeles , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.