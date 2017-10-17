Was "Mixed Signals" One of The Flash's Best Episodes Ever?

Barry's back, baby.

The past three seasons of The Flash have been good. The season four premiere of The Flash was very good. Tonight's episode felt like a whole new show in the best way possible.

The Flash's strongest episodes have always been the ones that leaned a little more on humor, a little less on the angst that tends to come with being a superhero on the CW. That was what was different about this show from the beginning, especially when compared to Arrow. Oliver Queen was racked with guilt and secrets, but Barry Allen was a funny, awkward kid with cool powers.

Then, the more the Flash used those powers, the more mistakes he made, and the more guilt he started carrying around. It made sense, but as we talked about last week, it wasn't the same Flash, and it wasn't really sustainable without getting real dark and real depressing.