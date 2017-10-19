Watch Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian Attempt to Prank Sleeping Kendall Jenner by Putting Chocolate in Her Butt!

by Gabi Duncan

Don't fall asleep!

Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are up to no good in this sneak peek from Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. After Kendall Jenner goes to bed early in Santa Barbara, her older sisters scheme to find a clever prank to play on her.

"What if we put a blueberry up her ass?" Kourtney wonders. LOL! 

When they can't come up with any other ideas, the 38-year-old asks her Twitter followers for inspiration. Luckily, someone replies with a creative response.

"This one's good! This one's good!" Kourt tells Khloe excitedly. "Put a few squares of chocolate in their bum crack so it melts, and when they wake up they think they pooped themselves!"

"I think that's the winner!" she exclaims. "She's just going to think she went to the bathroom!"

With a few pieces of chocolate in hand, Khloe and Kourtney sneak into Kendall's room to execute their plan. Unfortunately, Kendall wakes up from the commotion before Kourtney even has a chance to put the chocolate down her pants.

"What?!" Kendall wonders sleepily. "What is it?!" Check out the clip above to see her reaction to her sister's attempted prank!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Monday, Sept. 25 at 9PM, only on E! UK & EIRE

