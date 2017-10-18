Kim Kardashian Sneaks Into Khloe's "Cheesy as F--k" Closet to Give Her a Fashion Makeover: "We Got to Be Chic!"

Kim Kardashian to the rescue!

In this hilarious clip from Sunday's all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim and BFF Jonathan Cheban sneak into Khloe Kardashian's house to give her an unsolicited fashion makeover and secretly repack her suitcase for her upcoming trip to Santa Barbara.

As soon as Kim opens the door to Khloe's closet, Jonathan is shocked and dismayed by the display of clothing and shoes around the walls.

"Oh my god, it looks like My Super Sweet 16!" he exclaims, before grabbing a stiletto heel from the shelf. "What the hell are these? Holy crap! This is like five animals in one—a zebra, a snake, a pelican!"