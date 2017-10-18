Nikki Bella Finds Out There Is a Bet on Whether or Not John Cena Will Propose at WrestleMania 33 on Total Bellas

by Vannessa Jackson |

May the best man win! 

The pressure is on for John Cena to propose to Nikki Bella but apparently she's not the only one who is anxiously awaiting the day. Nikki discovers that there is a bet going to see if he will pop the question during WrestleMania 33. 

"I can't believe there is a prop bet of John and I in Vegas, about him proposing," Nikki explains while in the car with Daniel Bryan. "Oh ya," Bryan shares. "70/30 that John would propose."

Nikki & Brie Bella Attend Women's Image Awards

Nikki can't let everyone else have all the fun! "Oh my gosh. I feel like I should bet," Nikki jokes. "Go bet the no and then even if you're wrong, who cares—it's a win-win," Bryan tells her. 

"My thing is, what does he grab the mic?" Nikki wonders. "Is he going to be all sweaty or what?" Hmm. Looks like Nikki will just have to wait and see how this one plays out. 

Watch it all go down in the clip above! 

Total Bellas Season 2 brand new Sundays at 6PM, only on E! UK & EIRE

