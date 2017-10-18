Nikki Bella Finds Out There Is a Bet on Whether or Not John Cena Will Propose at WrestleMania 33 on Total Bellas

May the best man win!

The pressure is on for John Cena to propose to Nikki Bella but apparently she's not the only one who is anxiously awaiting the day. Nikki discovers that there is a bet going to see if he will pop the question during WrestleMania 33.

"I can't believe there is a prop bet of John and I in Vegas, about him proposing," Nikki explains while in the car with Daniel Bryan. "Oh ya," Bryan shares. "70/30 that John would propose."