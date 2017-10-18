Jessie James Decker Gives Sydney Bass Old Baby Clothes for Her Daughter: ''I Absolutely Love That Sydney and Jess Share Everything!''

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Hugh Hefner, Playboy Cover

Young Hugh Hefner Graces Playboy Cover in Honor of the Founder's Death

Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd, DWTS

Nick Lachey Talks Balancing Dancing With the Stars With Fatherhood

Miley Cyrus, The Tonight Show

Miley Cyrus Sends Special "Welcome Home" Message to Las Vegas Shooting Survivor

Bring on the baby clothes! 

Sydney Rae Bass is anxiously awaiting the birth of her bundle of joy, and to help her prepare, her big sis Jessie James Decker is giving her some old hand-me-downs from her little one Vivianne Decker

"I have an entire bin of clothes that Vivi never even wore," Jessie explains. The girls gather together with their mom to look through the clothes but apparently these two are used to trading clothing. "I absolutely love that Sydney and Jess share everything," their mom Karen Parker shares. "From their own clothing and now to the baby clothing...Even underwear." 

Watch

See Sydney Rae Bass' Cute Baby Gender Reveal

All joking aside, it's nice to have their mama in the house to help take care of the kids. "I can't wait to see my mom with my daughter," Sydney shares. "She's just so supportive and she taught us how to be great parents." 

Aww! Catch the sweet moment in the clip above! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , Eric & Jessie , Pregnancies , Family , Eric Decker , Jessie James Decker , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.