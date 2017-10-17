Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Sharing Her Rape Story With the World: ''It Feels Terrifying''

Like many men and women in her position, Gabrielle Union's recent show of bravery has not gone unnoticed.

The Being Mary Jane star first labeled herself a rape survivor in 2014, revealing that she was sexually assaulted at gunpoint while working at a Payless ShoeSource as a teen. Also addressed in her new memoir We're Going to Need More Wine, Gabrielle's remarks (and the ongoing scandal involving Harvey Weinstein) have helped embolden others in Hollywood to share their own stories of survival.

E! News spoke to Gabrielle at the Golden Heart Awards for God's Love We Deliver, where she touched upon the importance of using her platform to help others cope.

"It's been almost 25 years since I became a rape survivor," she shared. "I'm not surprised. Rape is the most under-reported crime in the world."