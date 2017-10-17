Former Project Runway Finalist Mychael Knight Dead at 39

Project Runway fans are mourning the loss of a talented fashion designer.

Season 3 contestant Mychael Knight died Tuesday morning in a Georgia hospital according to Obvious Mag. He was 39.

"We are still processing the untimely death of our son, brother, friend and uncle. Mychael meant everything to us and we loved him dearly," the Knight family said in a statement to the publication. "He was generous and so full of life. This is how we choose to remember his legacy."

According to TMZ, the designer recently checking into a hospital where he was receiving treatment for intestinal issues.

Fans first met Mychael on the third season of Project Runway that aired on Bravo at the time. He would end up in fourth place behind fellow contestants Laura Bennett, Uli Herzner and winner Jeffrey Sebelia.