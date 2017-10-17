Beyoncé's Maternity Outfits Are Empowering (& Easy) Halloween Costumes

Leave it to Beyoncé to empower women, even on Halloween.
The Lemonade singer's pregnancy was full epic outfits that will forever be remembered. From the initial reveal to the photo of her one-month-old twins, her maternity wardrobe became noteworthy for its celebration of the body with curve-hugging, no-shame dresses, as well as her innovative use of nature and tinted veils. She transformed from being Queen Bey to Queen Mother during this special time in her life, and the world sat on the edge of its seat every time she stepped out.