Harvey Weinstein Resigns From the Weinstein Company's Board of Directors

Harvey Weinstein resigned from the Weinstein Company board of directors on Tuesday following a series of sexual misconduct allegations against him. The board of directors also ratified its decision to fire Weinstein.

"The Board today ratified its decision to terminate Harvey Weinstein's employment with The Weinstein Company," a statement from the Weinstein Company board of directors read. "Harvey Weinstein resigned from the Board."

The Hollywood executive was originally terminated from his CEO position on Oct. 8. The Weinstein Company board of representatives released the following statement to E! News at the time:

"In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company—Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar—have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately."

According to TMZ, Weinstein told the board, "I have a real problem," and then apologized for the "trouble and confusion" he caused the company.