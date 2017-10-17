Harvey Weinstein Resigns From the Weinstein Company's Board of Directors

Harvey Weinstein resigned from the Weinstein Company board of directors on Tuesday following a series of sexual misconduct allegations against him. The board of directors also ratified its decision to fire Weinstein.
"The Board today ratified its decision to terminate Harvey Weinstein's employment with The Weinstein Company," a statement from the Weinstein Company board of directors read. "Harvey Weinstein resigned from the Board."
The Hollywood executive was originally terminated from his CEO position on Oct. 8. The Weinstein Company board of representatives released the following statement to E! News at the time:
"In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company—Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar—have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately."
According to TMZ, Weinstein told the board, "I have a real problem," and then apologized for the "trouble and confusion" he caused the company.
The ratified termination and resignation come after The New York Times published an exposé detailing decades of sexual misconduct allegations against Weinstein. Since then, several Hollywood actresses, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, have come forward with more sexual assault allegations against him. Rose McGowan—who was mentioned in The New York Times article for a settlement she reached with the producer in 1997—also accused Weinstein of rape in a tweet.
Note: The New York Times piece reported McGowan and Weinstein reached a $100,000 settlement "after an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival;" although, it didn't report that she was raped during this encounter.
Still, McGowan wasn't the only one to accuse Weinstein of rape. The New Yorker reported that three women—Asia Argento, Lucia Evans, and a woman who refused to speak on-record—accused Weinstein of rape, as well.
In response to The New Yorker article, Sallie Hofmeister, a spokesperson for Weinstein, issued the following statement:
"Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can't speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual."
The statement continued, "Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance."
The news of Weinstein's resignation also came after allegations against his brother and business partner Bob Weinstein started to emerge. Variety reported that Amanda Segel, an executive producer for the Weinstein Company drama The Mist, accused Bob Weinstein of sexual harassment.
In a statement to Variety, a representative for Bob Weinstein denied such behavior.
"Bob Weinstein had dinner with Ms. Segel in LA in June 2016. He denies any claims that he behaved inappropriately at or after the dinner. It is most unfortunate that any such claim has been made," the statement said.
In addition, Bert Fields, a lawyer for Bob Weinstein, denied the claims on his behalf.
"Variety's story about Bob Weinstein is riddled with false and misleading assertions by Ms. Segel and we have the emails to prove it, but even if you believe what she says it contains not a hint of any inappropriate touching or even any request for such touching," Fields told Variety. "There is no way in the world that Bob Weinstein is guilty of sexual harassment, and even if you believed what this person asserts there is no way it would amount to that."
Prior to these allegations, Bob Weinstein released the following statement about the Weinstein Company:
"Our banks, partners and shareholders are fully supportive of our company and it is untrue that the company or board is exploring a sale or shutdown of the company. Polaroid is moving forward as planned with a release date of November 22 followed by Paddington 2 on January 12. The first Paddington grossed over $75 million and we expect even greater success for Paddington 2. Test screening scores are through the roof. War With Grandpa starring Robert De Niro is scheduled for February 23, 2018."
He added, "Business is continuing as usual as the company moves ahead."
In addition to making this statement, Bob Weinstein conducted an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in which he talked about his brother and said he didn't feel "an ounce of remorse coming from him."
The Harvey Weinstein scandal has led several celebrities to talk about sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood. Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lawrence, Blake Lively and America Ferrera all recently shared their experiences with sexual assault and harassment. It's also led to several movements on social media, including #WomenBoycottTwitter and #MeToo—the later of which called upon women to speak out about being sexually assaulted or harassed.
In addition, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences voted to strip him of his lifetime membership.
These aren't the only reactions to the scandal. Georgina Chapman, who married Harvey Weinstein in 2007, also announced that she was leaving him.
"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions," Georgina said in a statement to People. "I have chosen to leave my husband."
She continued, "Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."
In response, the film producer issued the following statement:
"Over the last week, there has been a lot of pain for my family that I take responsibility for. I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family," he said. "We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate."
"I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again," he concluded. "I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild."
Shortly after The New York Times exposé was published, Harvey Weinstein issued the following statement:
"I came of age in the 60's and 70's, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then," he said. "I have since learned it's not an excuse, in the office - or out of it. To anyone. I realized some time ago that I needed to be a better person and my interactions with the people I work with have changed."
He continued, "I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I'm trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go. That is my commitment."
As E! News previously reported, the Hollywood executive also told The New York Times he planned to take a leave of absence to seek treatment.
"My journey now will be to learn about myself and conquer my demons," he said. "Over the last year I've asked Lisa Bloom to tutor me and she's put together a team of people. I've brought on therapists and I plan to take a leave of absence from my company and to deal with this issue head on. I so respect all women and regret what happened. I hope that my actions will speak louder than words and that one day we will all be able to earn their trust and sit down together with Lisa to learn more."
Bloom was his advisor who later resigned.
In a statement to E! News, Weinstein's attorney Charles J. Harder said The New York Times article was "saturated with false and defamatory statements." Harvey Weinstein also announced plans to sue the newspaper.