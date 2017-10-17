Tessa Thompson Dishes on Her Dreams of an All-Female Marvel Movie

Tessa Thompson is calling all of the Marvel ladies!

While the Elle's Women in Hollywood honoree is gearing up for the debut of Thor: Ragnarok, the actress is dreaming up another project with an all-female cast. As she confirmed to E!'s Zuri Hall, she walked up to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to make her case.

"I walked up to Kevin Feige with Black Widow Scarlett Johansson and with the Scarlet Witch [Elizabeth Olsen]," she said. "But, Brie Larson is now in the Marvel Universe. I mean, Angela Bassett is. I kind of want a movie like—it's everybody."