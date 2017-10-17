Tessa Thompson Dishes on Her Dreams of an All-Female Marvel Movie

Tessa Thompson is calling all of the Marvel ladies!

While the Elle's Women in Hollywood honoree is gearing up for the debut of Thor: Ragnarok, the actress is dreaming up another project with an all-female cast. As she confirmed to E!'s Zuri Hall, she walked up to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to make her case. 

"I walked up to Kevin Feige with Black Widow Scarlett Johansson and with the Scarlet Witch [Elizabeth Olsen]," she said. "But, Brie Larson is now in the Marvel Universe. I mean, Angela Bassett is. I kind of want a movie like—it's everybody."

While we'll have to wait and see whether the pitch ultimately comes to fruition, we're certainly raising our hands in support! After all, there's always room for more female characters on screen that reflect the real-life female superheroes we see everyday.

As Thompson told Elle, she isn't interested in roles that are one-dimensional.

"[Women]that don't have enough depth and complexity, that don't mirror the kind of women that I know that I love," she elaborated to Hall. 

As she noted, "Just to be the girlfriend or the wife…to not have your own agency is something that I just can't relate to because I don't see it in my life."

