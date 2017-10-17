The Roseanne Revival Is Officially In Production and There's a Cast Photo to Prove It

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
UnREAL, Constance Zimmer

UnREAL's Season 3 Trailer Introduces Us to the Male Suitors—and No Man Bun Is Safe!

The Mayor

The Mayor's New Song "Cheddar Cheese" Is Going to Be Your New Jam

DWTS Shocking Eliminations

Sasha Pieterse Isn't Alone: Dancing With the Stars's Most Shocking Eliminations

Roseanne, Roseanne Revival

ABC

Roseanne is officially back in production. The original cast of Roseanne reunited for the table read of the first episode of the revival, plus there were some new additions at the table.

The first of the eight-episode revival is titled "Twenty Years of Life." October 18 is the 29th anniversary of the show's premiere on ABC in 1988. The show ran for nine years until 1997, making it 20 years of life between when Roseanne ended and when it was revived.

Photos

TV Reboots, Remakes and Revivals Guide: Which Shows Are Returning From the Dead?

Back for the revival is Roseanne Barr (Rosanne), John Goodman (Dan), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Laurie Metcalf (Jackei), Michael Fishman (D.J.) and Lecy Goranson (Becky). Sarah Chalke, who played Becky for a number of seasons, will appear in another role.

At the table, clockwise from left: director John Pasquin, Metcalf, Barr, Fishman, Jayden Rey, Bruce Helford (executive producer), Whitney Cummings (executive producer), Sid Youngers (co-executive producer), Chalke, Goranson, Goodman, Gilbert, Ames Mcnamara and Tony Hernandez (executive producer).

Barr and Gilbert also serve as executive producers on the revival set to debut in 2018.

Metcalf recently explained how the revival came together. "I think what happened was, John Goodman went on The Talk, Sara Gilbert's show, and they did a little parody, like a 30-seconds parody and it went over really well," she told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show. "Then one of the anchors on the show asked John if he would consider doing a reunion and he said, ‘Of course I would.'"

But didn't Dan die? He sure did. Or did he? That will be explained. Probably.

"The Conners' joys and struggles are as relevant – and hilarious – today as they were then, and there's really no one better to comment on our modern America than Roseanne," Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement when the revival was announced.

Roseanne returns to ABC in 2018.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Roseanne Barr , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , John Goodman , Sara Gilbert , Entertainment
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.