Fixer Upper Star Chip Gaines Says He'd Be Up to Return to TV With a Solo Show

HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines hit up Daily Pop earlier today to dish on Chip's new book, Capital Gaines, and to discuss the future of their hit show, Fixer Upper, which they recently announced would be ending after season five.
When asked about why the show was ending in the middle of fan fever over the Waco, Texas-living couple, Joanna said, "It is bittersweet. I think for us, this season, five seasons, just felt right to close this chapter to this beautiful story."
The 39-year-old mother of four said, "Our kids are getting older for us and time seems to be slipping away faster so I think we wanted to take a step back and get refreshed and focus on what's next for us."
The couple are parents to Drake, 12; Ella, 11; Duke, 9 and Emmie Kay, 7.
Earlier today during the duo's appearance on the Today show, Savannah Guthrie asked Chip if they'd ever do another show, he responded with "Who knows?"
But interestingly enough, when Daily Pop's host Justin Sylvester asked what it would take for the twosome to come back to TV, Chip surprisingly said he could see himself doing a solo show.
"It would have to be a show where it would be me, just all by myself—that could be a thing that I would interested. But Jo and I together? I feel like I have outgrown the partnership."
After months of rumors, Joanna and Chip announced they were leaving the show in a video on Oct. 11.
The couple have built an empire from their HGTV hit. In addition to the show, they have their home improvement business, their Magnolia Market store, their magazine The Magnolia Journal and retail collaborations, including a partnership with Target.
Chip's book Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff is out now.