UnREAL's Season 3 Trailer Introduces Us to the Male Suitors—and No Man Bun Is Safe!

As fans of The Bachelorette already know, male suitors can throw down just as well as their female counterparts. And as the new trailer for the upcoming third season of UnREAL, Lifetime's Bachelor Nation-skewing drama, proves, when Everlasting welcomes its first female "suitress," the men competing for her affection will be no different. There's plenty of gratuitous ab baring, more than a few punches thrown, and even an unsolicited hair cut!
"What is that?" producer extraordinaire Quinn King (the always delightful Constance Zimmer) asks Madison (Genevieve Buchner) as she holds a giant clump of hair for everyone to see.
"His man bun! Someone cut it off while he was sleeping," she tells an incredulous control room.
"That is television gold," Quinn giddily exclaims. Indeed.
This season, the show-within-a-show Everlasting will welcome Serena, the show's first female "suitress." Played by Masters of Sex alum Caitlin FitzGerald, Serena seems to be more than Quinn and her partner-in-crime Rachel Goldberg (Shiri Appleby) are prepared to handle. "From this moment forward, the only rules are the rules that I make," she tells the group of hunks vying for her love and affection.
"She's smart," Rachel admits. "We can't handle her the same way." Cue the fireworks! Check out the first look above.
Returning alongside Appleby, Zimmer and Buchner for season three are Craig Bierko (Chet) and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (Jay). Joining the cast are Brandon Jay McLaren as Everlasting's new on-set psychologist, Dr. Simon, Kassandra Clementi as Chet's new girlfriend, Crystal, Chelsea Hobbs as Charlie, a talented new camera assistant, and Jaime Callica as Zavier, Jay's new love interest.
As part of Lifetime's Broad Focus initiative, Appleby and UnREAL co-creator Sarah Gertrude Shapiro will once again step behind the camera as directors, with Zimmer making her directorial debut as well. They're joined by Hanelle M. Culpepper and Sheree Folkson, as well.
UnREAL, which has already been renewed for season four, returns for season three on February 26, 2018 on Lifetime.