Jessie James Decker Gets a "Sign" She's Ready to Try to Get Pregnant With Baby No. 3: "No More Pull Out Method!

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Step Out After Announcing Engagement

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1404

Kim Kardashian Sneaks Into Khloe's "Cheesy as F--k" Closet to Give Her a Fashion Makeover: "We Got to Be Chic!"

Mindy Cohn

Facts of Life's Mindy Cohn Opens Up About Her 5-Year Fight Against Breast Cancer

Jessie James Decker is finally ready to get pregnant with baby No. 3!

In a preview from tomorrow's Eric & Jessie, the country crooner and hubby Eric Decker are painting their house while talking about whether or not to expand their family.

"Are we going to have another baby or are we just going to stick with two?" Eric asks.

"I was wondering if I had maybe gotten pregnant because we got pregnant so easily last time when we decided to not be safe," Jessie admits. "And I will admit I was a little disappointed when I wasn't. So I feel like that's a sign that maybe I do want another baby."

Photos

Eric Decker Jr.'s Cutest Pics

"We can keep trying," Eric says.

"No more pull out method," Jessie cracks. "That's not fun anyway, is it?"

LOL!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Eric & Jessie , E! Shows , Babies , Pregnancies , Apple News , Top Stories , Eric Decker , Jessie James Decker
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.