The Mayor's New Song "Cheddar Cheese" Is Going to Be Your New Jam

One of our favorite lyrics? "Breathalyze me...that ain't liquor, it's just all this game I got inside me."

In tonight's episode, Courtney is facing dismal approval ratings as he settles into his new role as mayor, as the Fort Grey community express their doubts about in his leadership abilities. In order to change their minds, Courtney comes up with a plan, and it's one that will also help him deal with Councilman Ed Gunt (David Spade).

As for what drew him to the role of unlikely mayor Courtney Rose, Hall told E! News, "The music aspect, and how that's woven into the political aspect, especially when dealing with hip hop. Hip hop was based in that, and so it was very nice to do research and just incorporate that."