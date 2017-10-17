I Know What You Did Last Summer Turns 20: See the Cast Then and Now

Just in time for Halloween, I Know What You Did Last Summer turned 20.

Directed by Jim Gillespie, the classic slasher movie helped many big stars get their big break. For instance, Johnny Galecki, who played Max Neurick in the film, went on to star as Leonard Hofstadter in the hit series The Big Bang Theory, and Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played Helen Shivers, went on to play Buffy Summers in the popular TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. It was also a big film for stars Ryan Phillippe, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr..

Besides launching some of these stars' careers, the movie sparked a bit of romance. Prinze, who played Ray Bronson, ended up marrying Gellar in 2002. Although the two didn't play a couple in the movie, they went on a dinner date a few years after the movie debuted. The couple has been married for 15 years and has two kids. They also starred in the 2002 Scooby-Doo movie together as Fred and Daphne.

"We were just friends. That's one of the reasons I think our relationship has always been so good," Prinze previously told E! News. "We were just friends for a good two years before we ever went on a date. She knew what kind of guy I was. She knew what my morals were, what my priorities were and vice versa. We already kind of knew all the faults in the other person."

He added, "We ended up being the perfect balance. But it didn't happen until years after and there was a solid foundation built, and that's probably the main reason why we've always been cool and groovy."

Check out the gallery to see pictures of the I Know What You Did Last Summer stars then and now.