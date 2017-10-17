Chip and Joanna Gaines Talk Their Relationship and Ending Fixer Upper on Today

After Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines announced they were ending their HGTV hit Fixer Upper, people started to wonder if there was trouble in paradise. In an interview on Today, Chip set the record straight on his relationship with Joanna and their reasons for leaving the show.

"I'll give [viewers] a little credence. There is always ‘What's next?' And for us, the most important thing in the world is Jo and I's relationship, followed very quickly by these four beautiful kids," Chip told Today anchor Savannah Guthrie. "And we didn't want to push it, red line it, for so long that we woke up and realized, we are at a point of no return. So, we wanted to take a step back and focus on the thing that was absolutely the most important thing to us in the world, which is Jo and I's relationship."

"And it's funny," he continued. "People in our inner circle, I tell them, we're as healthy as we've ever been. I just didn't want to continue pushing this envelope to the fullest extent. And I'm, you know, we're really thankful we have the opportunity to sort of step back and take a break."