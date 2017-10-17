Kate Middleton Announces Due Date for Baby No. 3

Kate Middleton and Prince William's third child is due in April 2018, Kensington Palace said Tuesday. The news comes a month after the couple announced the Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant and suffering from acute morning sickness, also known as Hyperemesis Gravidarum.

With an April due date, Royal Baby No.3's birthday will arrive shortly before Princess Charlotte's, which is on May 2, and a few months ahead of Prince George's, which is on July 22.

The due date was revealed hours after Kensington Palace announced the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will make an official visit to Norway and Sweden in early 2018, at the request of the United Kingdom's Foreign and Commonwealth Office. A more detailed itinerary, including the exact dates of the royal tour, has yet to be released, and it's unclear if their kids will travel, too. William will make an official trip to Finland next month, but his family will stay home in the U.K.