Prince William Reveals Prince George Loves This Disney Movie

Prince George has something in common with one of his favorite Disney characters—they both can't wait to be king.

While the 4-year-old's famous dad Prince William was busy visiting with children on board a Belmond British Pullman train during Monday's Charities Forum event, the Duke of Cambridge revealed what his son's on-screen favorites are.

"He quite likes The Lion King. He's watched that a few times," Prince William shared with a youngster on the train. Additionally, according to his dad, little George enjoys The Octonauts on BBC and is a fan of the Lego movies.