The Power of Lorelai & Rory: More Viewers Finished Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life in 24 Hours Than Any Other Netflix Series

Are you a binge racer? Apparently there are 8.4 million Netflix binge racers around the world. What is a binge racer? According to Netflix, a binge racer is a new type of fan, one who finishes a season of a show within 24 hours of its release.

"There's a unique satisfaction that comes from being the first to finish a story—whether it's the final page of a book or the last, climactic moments of your favorite TV show." Brian Wright, Netflix's vice president of original series, said in a statement. "Netflix allows you to watch in a way you never could before, and there's nothing better than seeing a show engage our members and ignite a passion for viewing."