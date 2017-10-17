The Power of Lorelai & Rory: More Viewers Finished Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life in 24 Hours Than Any Other Netflix Series

Netflix/Facebook
Are you a binge racer? Apparently there are 8.4 million Netflix binge racers around the world. What is a binge racer? According to Netflix, a binge racer is a new type of fan, one who finishes a season of a show within 24 hours of its release.
"There's a unique satisfaction that comes from being the first to finish a story—whether it's the final page of a book or the last, climactic moments of your favorite TV show." Brian Wright, Netflix's vice president of original series, said in a statement. "Netflix allows you to watch in a way you never could before, and there's nothing better than seeing a show engage our members and ignite a passion for viewing."
Netflix's findings show that there are more binge racers in Canada than the US, but those two countries hold the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively. And the No. 1 binge raced show should come at no surprise—it's Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, arguably one of the most popular shows of 2016. The return of Gilmore Girls garnered the most global binge racers in 24 hours. However, some shows are favored in difference countries. Fuller House is the No. 1 binge raced show in Ecuador, Marvel's The Defenders is No. 1 in Korea and Trailer Park Boys is No. 1 in Canada.
Gilmore Girls makes sense—four movies, each under two hours is easily digestible. Plus the series has that whole fan-favorite revival thing. Looking at the Top 20 binge raced shows, most are half-hour or limited run. The Defenders only had eight episodes, each under an hour.
Netflix defines binge racers "as members who completed a season of a TV show within 24 hours of its release on Netflix." The top shows were identified as those with the largest number of binge racers globally and binge racing ranking does not relate to overall viewership.
Top 20 Binge Raced Shows
1. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life
2. Fuller House
3. Marvel's The Defenders
4. The Seven Deadly Sins
5. The Ranch
6. Santa Clarita Diet
7. Trailer Park Boys
8. F is for Family
9. Orange Is the New Black
10. Stranger Things
11. Friends from College
12. Atypical
13. Grace and Frankie
14. Wet Hot American Summer
15. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
16. House of Cards
17. Love
18. GLOW
19. Chewing Gum
20. Master of None
What shows have you binge raced?
