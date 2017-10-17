NASCAR Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. Expecting First Chid With Wife Amy Reimann: See Their Adorable Announcement!

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is about to race into parenthood.

On Monday, the NASCAR pro announced he and his wife Amy Reimann are expecting their first child together and even revealed the baby's sex. Drumroll please!

"Excited to share the wonderful news that @mrsamyearnhardt and I are expecting our first child. A little girl!!!! We are both thrilled and can't wait to meet her," the excited dad-to-be wrote on social media. He made the big reveal with help from a pair of itty bitty pink Converse sneakers.