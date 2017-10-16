Sarah Stage Gives Birth: Six-Pack Mom Welcomes Baby No. 2

Congrats to Sarah Stage!

The Instagram star and California model, who quickly rose to Internet fame after being both shamed and admired for maintaining a super fit figure—and a smaller-than-usual baby bump—while pregnant, has given birth to her and husband Kris Jason's second child, a boy named Logan Alexander.

The 33-year-old model, who is often dubbed the "six-pack mom," and her husband welcomed their child via C-section on Monday, E! News has learned exclusively.

The couple released a statement to E! News, "We are so overjoyed and happy to welcome baby Logan into our family."

The duo says that Logan weighed in at 7 pounds and 2 ounces and measures 19 inches long.

Stage's new baby boy joins big brother James Hunter, who is 2 and 1/2.