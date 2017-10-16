Sarah Stage Gives Birth: Six-Pack Mom Welcomes Baby No. 2

Congrats to Sarah Stage!
The Instagram star and California model, who quickly rose to Internet fame after being both shamed and admired for maintaining a super fit figure—and a smaller-than-usual baby bump—while pregnant, has given birth to her and husband Kris Jason's second child, a boy named Logan Alexander.
The 33-year-old model, who is often dubbed the "six-pack mom," and her husband welcomed their child via C-section on Monday, E! News has learned exclusively.
The couple released a statement to E! News, "We are so overjoyed and happy to welcome baby Logan into our family."
The duo says that Logan weighed in at 7 pounds and 2 ounces and measures 19 inches long.
Stage's new baby boy joins big brother James Hunter, who is 2 and 1/2.
Stage had posted a photo of herself on Instagram over the weekend, writing, "Our last date night before baby...#39weeks this weekend."
About a week ago, she shared a pic of her husband with their toddler, sitting on the couple's bed and looking at a bassinet for the baby.
"We are ready for you baby boy," Stage wrote. "#38weekspregnant @kristopherjason #family."
Stage was criticized online over her fit figure during both of her pregnancies.
In August, when she was seven months along with her second child, she revealed that she has gained 18 pounds during her pregnancy so far, weighing 137 pounds.
In September, Stage had a baby shower, where she dished on her pregnancy workouts and cravings.
"I always crave In-N-Out," she said. "But I crave In-N-Out even when I am not pregnant."
She also said she was still working out but not as often and as intensely.
During her last pregnancy, Stage had gained 20 pounds by the time she was 8-months pregnant.
Speaking with Good Morning America at the time, she didn't seem too concerned about the noise surrounding her baby bump pics, saying, "As long as the baby is healthy, I don't think anything else matters...That should be the most important thing."
But if people still think she's not being healthy, they should probably look to Stage's insanely adorable son as proof that she's got what she needs to keep her pregnancy on lock down.
We should say that, of course, having a baby (and everything leading up to it) is different for every woman. According to The Mayo Clinic, "There's no one-size-fits-all approach to pregnancy weight gain. How much weight you need to gain depends on various factors, including your pre-pregnancy weight and body mass index."
According to a chart on the site, women within the normal weight range (having a BMI from 18.5 to 24.9) should generally gain between 25 and 35 pounds during pregnancy. The Mayo Clinic notes that each woman should work with her health care provider to determine what's healthy and right for her.