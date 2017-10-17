Robert Pattinson Is Leaning on Katy Perry Following His Breakup From FKA Twigs

Brian To/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
The wedding is off! Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs are officially over, and it appears Katy Perry is stepping in to lend a helping hand.
E! News has confirmed the Twilight actor and singer split after three years of dating. They made their last public appearance as a couple at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival in May. A source explains to E! News, "Their travel schedules took a big toll on the relationship. Robert is the one who ended it." Another source also confirms Pattinson initiated the break up.
"They bought a house together but then it was just not working out between them," the insider added. "She moved out."
A separate insider attributed their split to "timing" issues, but assured, "They still have love for each other."
Pattinson and Twigs (real name Tahliah Barnett) began dating just over three years ago after a mutual pal introduced the two. The British actor popped the question a few months later in April 2015, gifting his former fiancée with a unique, pear-shaped diamond ring estimated at $150,000.
Of course, the split isn't necessarily surprising. Robert alluded to their potential breakup back in July when he told Howard Stern the couple was only "kind of" engaged.
A source shed light on Robert's comments, telling E! News, "He is technically still with FKA twigs, but it doesn't seem like it will last. They were serious at one point, but not anymore. The whole thing with Rob saying they are 'kind of engaged' speaks for itself. The relationship has been fizzling out."
Another insider also explained, "Rob already feels single. He and FKA have had major distance and tension between them for months now. They really tried to make it work, and it's not long until the split will be public. They have just been trying to figure out how to sort everything."
To fan the separation flames further, Pattinson was spotted getting "extremely affectionate" with longtime friend Katy Perry in early August during a dinner outing in Hollywood.
Our source continued, "No one really understood what he saw in FKA, but they always supported him. As far as Katy goes, they have been good friends for a while. They have many mutual friends and have always kept in touch. They aren't serious as of now, but Rob has always had an interest in Katy."
But now that Robert and Twigs' breakup is official, is there something romantic going on between him and the pop singer? As of now, they are just close pals. "Robert is not dating anyone now," a source reveals. "He is just chilling. He is good friends with Katy Perry and talks to her about everything."
"Rob has been leaning a lot on Katy since his split with FKA Twigs," our third source shares. "They talk on the phone regularly and make sure to see each other when they both aren't away working. Katy has always been a good friend to Rob over the years and has been there for him emotionally."
"They have many common interests and also both know how to have fun and party. Although they have been flirtatiously romantic, they have still remained good friends. Rob loves that Katy is a free spirit and she has given him good advice when it comes to relationships," the insider continues.
And as Perry continues her world tour, she still takes time to keep in touch with Rob. "Since Katy has been busy on tour, her and Rob will FaceTime and text when possible," the source says. "She wants to make sure he is doing OK. Rob knows how good of a friend she is and he was also there for her when she was going through her divorce. They lean on each other."
It wasn't always downhill for the once-"inseparable" celebrity pair, as early on in their relationship a source described Robert and FKA as having a "special connection" over their mutual love for music.
And when breakup rumors plagued the duo exactly a year after things became romantic, our source assured us they were doing "just fine" and still on the path toward happily wedded bliss.
"There isn't a rush to get married," the source shared. "Fall plans turned into winter plans and now there are no specific plans, but they still plan on getting married."
And just like that, another Hollywood love story bites the dust.
