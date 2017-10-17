Robert Pattinson Is Leaning on Katy Perry Following His Breakup From FKA Twigs

The wedding is off! Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs are officially over, and it appears Katy Perry is stepping in to lend a helping hand.

E! News has confirmed the Twilight actor and singer split after three years of dating. They made their last public appearance as a couple at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival in May. A source explains to E! News, "Their travel schedules took a big toll on the relationship. Robert is the one who ended it." Another source also confirms Pattinson initiated the break up.

"They bought a house together but then it was just not working out between them," the insider added. "She moved out."

A separate insider attributed their split to "timing" issues, but assured, "They still have love for each other."

Pattinson and Twigs (real name Tahliah Barnett) began dating just over three years ago after a mutual pal introduced the two. The British actor popped the question a few months later in April 2015, gifting his former fiancée with a unique, pear-shaped diamond ring estimated at $150,000.

Of course, the split isn't necessarily surprising. Robert alluded to their potential breakup back in July when he told Howard Stern the couple was only "kind of" engaged.