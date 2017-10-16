Watch Selena Gomez Give an Empowering Message to Little Sister Gracie

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:41pm PDT

Who wouldn't want Selena Gomez as a big sister?!

The 25-year-old songstress posted an empowering video on her Instagram that shows a candid and inspiring moment with her 4-year-old sister Gracie Elliot Teefey.

In the video, Gracie says, "I'm not scared."

Encouraging her, Selena says, "'Cause you are fearless, right? You're not scared of anything, right?"

Then the two high five.

Along with the video, the queen of Instagram wrote a powerful message to her 128 million fans.

The "Fetish" singer wrote, "I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and beautiful. She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth."

Selena and Gracie share the same mother, Mandy Teefy, who was married to Selena's father from 1992-1997 and then married Brian Teefey in 2006. The duo had Gracie in 2013.