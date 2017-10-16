Carrie Fisher Gave a Cow's Tongue to a Producer Who Sexually Assaulted Her Friend

Ross explained that she had attempted to go to dinner with the man, but when he picked her up, he pulled the car over and climbed in top of her and pinned her to the seat.

Ross says she was able to push the producer off but he said to her, "You'll never make a movie in my town and get the F out of my car."

Ross told the radio station that at the time she confided in the late Star Wars actress, who saw to it that, although the two never got to dinner, the handsy producer was going to get his just desserts.