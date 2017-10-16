Dancing With the Stars' Disney Night Delivers the First Perfect Score of the Season and a Shocking Elimination

Kevin James Explains Why Kevin Can Wait Killed Off Donna: "We Were Literally Just Running Out of Ideas"
It's the most wonderful Dancing With the Stars of the season!
Monday's "Disney Through the Ages" theme took viewers from the 1920s to the present, and of course, gave viewers the most magical night of the season. So it was fitting that the first perfect score of the season happened during the two-hour Disney extravaganza, with Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold landing 30 points.
Sadly, not every couple got their happy ending, as two pairs found themselves in the bottom two: Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko, and Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson. Say whaaa?!
And the couple eliminated on Disney Night was Sasha and Gleb, and we have to say, we're rather shocked, as the Pretty Little Liars star was impressive and improving each week.
"It was incredible, and I knew that it was going to be amazing but it totally blew my expectations away," Sasha said after her elimination. "This is obviously a very sad moment for me, but I'm just so thankful."
Here's a rundown of the night's performances:
Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy: 27/30
After her emotional performance last week, Victoria and Val's jazz, which was an homage to Steamboat Willie, Mickey's official movie debut in 1928, with the couple playing Mickey and Minnie, was downright fun. "There's a magic in dreaming big," Victoria said in her package, and it paid off for them, as head judge Len Goodman said their performance was "full of joy, full of sparkle." As for Carrie Ann Inaba, she was happy they did this because "seeing Val in those shorts is just a treat." C'mon, this is Disney Night. Let's keep it PG!
Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy: 24/30
With the couple performing a waltz to a song from Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, fans were treated to seeing Maks pretend to be all Seven Dwarves in their pre-taped package. "You're a goodlooking guy," the "real" Maks said when he breaks up the party. "That's a goodlooking group!" As for their dance, Bruno Tonioli said "it was a simply beautiful waltz," but Len, who said he's more Bashful than Grumpy, said it was "a little bit unstable" at times. "I've been sleeping for a while," Vanessa, dressed as Snow White, joked.
ABC
Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas: 28/30
"I love Disney princesses so much, I wanted to be one," Lindsey said of her childhood...so she gets Pinocchio for Disney Week. Sure! The judges praised how classic Lindsey was during the pair's jazz, a "transformation" for her, per Carrie Ann, while Bruno said it was like "bathing in stardust" and called it Fred Astaire meets Disney. But the true sign of approval came from Len, who awarded them a 10!
Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd: 22/30
Coming off his best performance yet, the pressure was on for the couple, who were still at the bottom of the scoreboard. To try and loosen Nick up ahead of their quickstep that was inspired by The Jungle Book, Peta took him to the animal park with his kids and her son. Nick was exhausted by the end of the dance, which Len called "fun and entertaining," though he noted the singer's "droopy right arm." Still, he ended up giving the highest score among the judges?
Drew Scott and Emma Slater: 25/30
The Property Brothers star landed "Rainbow Connection" from The Muppets Movie, giving him the opportunity to do all of his Muppet impersonations. Oh, and we got to see Drew and Emma as puppets, which was pretty cool. But anyway, their waltz was a hit with the judges, including Kermit the Frog. Carrie Ann said they are becoming one of her favorite couples, telling Drew, "You're a contender!"
Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko: 24/30
Pretty Little Mermaid! The couple's dance was inspired by The Little Mermaid, with Sasha taking on the rumba as Ariel (although we did get the pleasure of seeing Gleb as a mer-man). In her package, Sasha revealed she's lost 37 pounds so far, saying, "It really is magical!" The judges loved Sasha's performance, with Carrie saying she was "mesmerized," and Len saying it was a "well-crafted" routine.
ABC
Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke: 25/30
T.O. just can't wait to be king! at least in the ballroom, as the pair's quickstep was an homage to The Lion King. And he received the royal treatment from the judges, with all of them praising how he maintains control with his height. And Terrell was thrilled to receive his highest score of the season. "I didn't expect a 9, but I'll take it!"
Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson: 29/30
The Malcolm in the Middle star channeled his inner sexy pirate for The Pirates of the Caribbean homage. Calling himself a "nerd," Frankie said he hoped to "surprise people" with his tango. And that he did, with Bruno asking if he got a few tips from Orlando Bloom. "Frankie, you've got some pirate game," Carrie Ann gushed, but noted that Witney's heel caught in her dress, leading to a tiny mistake.
Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold: 30/30
How fitting that Jordan performed a foxtrot to his song "You're Welcome" from the Moana soundtrack?! A member of the Disney family since he was 16, Jordan faced off against Lindsay in Disney trivia, proving how much he knows about it. "These are my people," he said. "That part in hold was so good that I could forgive anything," Len gushed, ignoring his usual habit of not liking any moves that break away from traditional dance (the quickstep in this case).
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev: 27/30
The Total Bellas star landed the final dance of the night, with "Remember Me" from the upcoming Disney-Pixar movie, Coco, and she was excited to tap into her Mexican heritage. And fun fact: Nikki's family calls her Coco! "It's like a perfect match," she said of the song. "It was so joyous, it was full of fun," Len said, calling it Nikki's best dance yet.
Do you think the right couple went home on Disney Night? Sound off in the comments.
DWTS airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.